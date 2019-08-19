Parliamentary commission on meddling in Russia’s domestic affairs to meet later this week

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Council has decided to set up a commission to investigate foreign interference in Russia’s domestic affairs, a source who participated in the State Duma Council’s meeting told TASS on Monday, adding that the commission was expected to meet later in the week.

"It has been decided that the commission may hold its first meeting later in the week," the interlocutor said.

State Duma First Deputy Speaker Ivan Melnikov, in turn, told reporters that "the State Duma made a final decision [to establish a commission] and the State Duma Council has announced that [the commission’s members] should begin their work."

State Duma Security and Anti-Corruption Committee Chairman Vasily Piskarev has been nominated to head the new commission.

Earlier in the month, the opposition factions in the State Duma called for investigating interference in Russia’s domestic affairs by a number of foreign media outlets and diplomatic missions, particularly during recent unauthorized rallies in Moscow. The ruling party, United Russia, supported the initiative.