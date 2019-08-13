Kremlin justifies harsh actions by law enforcement agencies for curbing riots

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The Kremlin believes that the disproportionate use of force by police is unacceptable, but justifies harsh actions of law enforcement agencies for curbing riots, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.
"We believe that it is absolutely unacceptable when there is disproportionate use of force by the representatives of authorities and believe it is absolutely justified when law enforcement agencies take harsh actions in order to curb civil disorder," Peskov said.