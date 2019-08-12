Russian Interior Ministry launches probe into police brutality following Moscow rally

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow police have launched a probe into a girl’s detention at an unauthorized rally in Moscow on August 10, a police spokesperson told TASS.

"The Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate for Moscow has ordered a probe into the use of force against a girl detained for violating public order during the August 10 unauthorized rally," the spokesperson said, adding that the probe was aimed at establishing the circumstances of the incident. All those responsible would be held accountable, the latter emphasized.

A video was posted on the Internet earlier that showed two police officers detaining activist Darya Sosnovskaya after the August 10 rally. The clip shows one of the officers punching her in the liver.

Moscow Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Potyayeva told TASS on Monday that she intended to figure out the circumstances of Sosnovskaya’s detention. "If she approached us, we would address the incident. However, we will still request information concerning her complaint so that we can figure out what happened and what measures have been taken against the power-abusing police officer," she said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee, in turn, stated it would conduct a probe into Sosnovskaya’s complaint. According to medical reports available to TASS, the activist suffered a contusion to her scalp and chest as a result of a beating by police.

The August 10 rally was the fourth one conducted in support of independent candidates barred from running for the Moscow City Council. The previous rallies were held on July 20 and 27, as well as on August 3. Only the first one had been authorized by the Moscow mayor’s office.