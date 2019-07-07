OSCE PA’s resolutions on Nord Stream-2 reflect only West’s position - Russian senior MP

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Sunday’s resolution of the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) against the Nord Stream-2 and Turk Stream projects reflects only the West’s position geared towards containing and discrediting Russia, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Sunday.

"We see that the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly time after time adopts [such resolutions] by a majority vote but these resolutions reflect only the West’s position that is geared to contain, isolate and discredit Russia, to divert potential partners from it," Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council upper parliament house, told RT.

According to the Russian senator, OSCE PA discussions are absolutely useless. "There is no sense in adopting the resolution on Nord Stream-2. We only once again learnt NATO’s point of view. It is no surprise for us," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the General Committee on Democracy, Human Rights and Humanitarian Questions adopted a resolution expressing concern over possible use of the Nord Stream-2 and Turk Stream pipelines in political purposes.

Nord Stream-2 is an international project for the construction of a gas pipeline that will run across the bottom of the Baltic Sea from the Russian coast to Germany bypassing transit states, such as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland and other Eastern European and Baltic countries.

The new 1,200 kilometer pipeline, basically following the same route as Nord Stream, will traverse economic zones and territorial water of five countries, namely Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany. The pipeline’s capacity will be 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year and it is planned to be commissioned in late 2019. By now, only Denmark has not yet issued a permit for the pipeline construction.