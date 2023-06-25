Russia’s air defense systems intercept Tochka-U missile, MLRS HIMARS projectile

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems intercepted the Tochka-U tactical missile, as well as the MLRS HIMARS projectile, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"Air defense systems intercepted a Tochka-U tactical missile, as well as a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher projectile," he said.

In addition, four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed around the settlements of Kolomyychikha in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Soledar, Bakhmutskoye and Novopetrikovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).