Zelensky admits supplies of Western fighters will take time

BERLIN, May 20. /TASS/. Western fighter jets cannot be swiftly delivered to Ukraine, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted on ZDF television broadcaster on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima.

Zelensky said that he was very happy, when commenting on the West’s announcement of sending warplanes to Kiev. However, the Ukrainian president made it clear that he was not expecting them to be delivered soon.

"I do not think this decision means we will have defense capabilities tomorrow. We should get ready. However, it is an excellent decision," said Zelensky who arrived in Japan on Saturday on the French government’s plane to attend the G7 summit in person.

On Friday, NBC reported that the US and its allies had plans to provide F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and that Washington’s allies may help Ukraine procure the planes. US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders in Hiroshima that Washington supports international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots on modern fighter jets, including F-16s. Zelensky said that he looking forward to bringing this issue up at the G7 summit.

On Saturday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said commenting on F-16 potential supplies to Kiev that Western countries continued down the path of escalation in the Ukraine conflict and Russia would keep this in mind in its plans.