Homes damaged, fire at Moscow Region factory, 416 UAVs: aftermath of attacks

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted 416 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions and the Black Sea overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A drone hit an apartment building in Pavlovsky Posad near Moscow, breaking windows in eight apartments. A drone strike also triggered a fire on the grounds of a factory in the Bogorodsky district of the Moscow Region. In addition, a drone attack sparked a fire in an apartment building in Kubinka.

TASS has summarized the main information about the attacks’ aftermath.

Scale

- Air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 416 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over Russian regions between 8:00 p.m. Moscow Time (5:00 p.m. GMT) on September 2 and 8:00 a.m. Moscow Time (5:00 a.m. GMT) on September 3, the Defense Ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, the UAVs were shot down over the Bryansk, Belgorod, Kaluga, Tver, Smolensk, Kursk, Oryol, Tula, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Tambov, Rostov, Volgograd, and Penza Regions, as well as over the Moscow Region, the Republic of Crimea, and the Black Sea.

Consequences

- A drone struck an apartment building on Pervogo Maya Street in Pavlovsky Posad, near Moscow, Governor Andrey Vorobyov reported on his Max channel.

- There was no fire, but windows were shattered in eight apartments.

- Residents are being evacuated from the building.

- Also, in the Bolshoye Bunkovo settlement, Bogorodsky district, a drone crashed on the grounds of a factory.

- A fire broke out there.

- In addition, a fire started on the eighth and ninth floors of an apartment building in Kubinka, near Moscow, after a drone hit the building.

- A balcony on the seventh floor also caught fire.

- According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

- The Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office has set up a hotline to promptly receive complaints and provide legal assistance, the office told TASS.

- On the instructions of Moscow Region Prosecutor Sergey Zabaturin, city prosecutors are personally overseeing the situation and coordinating efforts with relevant agencies and local government bodies to provide comprehensive assistance to affected citizens and evaluate the damage caused.

- In Shebekino, Belgorod Region, an FPV drone hit a public bus, according to the region’s emergency response center.

- A male passenger died at the scene from his injuries.

- The driver, with a preliminary diagnosis of acoustic barotrauma, was taken by ambulance to Belgorod City Hospital No. 2.

- Three other men were injured in a Ukrainian drone attack on a truck. The men, suffering shrapnel wounds to their arms and legs, were transported to the hospital.

- In the Shebekinsky district, two buses caught fire when several more drones detonated, with firefighters putting out the blazes.

- In addition, the roof, windows, and facade of a private home were damaged.

- In the Rakityansky district, explosions caused by UAVs damaged the bodies and windows of a car and two buses; a private home was also hit.