Sevastopol air defenses down 26 Ukrainian drones overnight

SEVASTOPOL, August 29. /TASS/. A total of 26 Ukrainian drones were downed over Sevastopol overnight, with 11 homes, including three apartment buildings, and five vehicles damaged, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said on Max.

"In Sevastopol, our military, air defense forces and mobile fire teams repelled an overnight Ukrainian attack. A total of 26 drones were downed. <…> The Sevastopol Rescue Service has recorded damage to eight private homes, including broken windows and damage to roofs, walls and fences, as well as three apartment buildings. Five vehicles were also damaged," the governor said.

One killed, three injured in Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol.