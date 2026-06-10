Death toll from earthquake in southern Philippines rises to 45

BANGKOK, June 10. /TASS/. The death toll from the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in the southern Philippines has risen from 41 to 45, ABS-CBN News reported.

According to the country’s Office of Civil Defense, 630 people were injured, while 17 people remain missing.

The earthquake struck off the southern coast of Mindanao Island on Monday morning. Local authorities reported damage to 2,500 homes, 460 of which were completely destroyed. A state of emergency has been declared in the city of General Santos.

More than 145,000 residents of the Philippine region have been affected by the disaster. The Russian Embassy in the Philippines told TASS that Russian diplomats are in contact "with the republic’s competent authorities and currently have no information about Russian citizens injured as a result of the disaster.".