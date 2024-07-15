Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft takes off to Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry has sent an Il-76 aircraft to the country’s southern Krasnodar Region, which was hit by a devastating wildfire, the ministry’s press office told TASS on Monday.

"Fire fighting and emergency relief units were sent to put off the fire and prevent it from spreading on the settlement of Dyurso. In addition, an Il-76 aircraft of the Russian Emergencies Ministry was sent to the scene," the press office reported.

The wildfire started near the village of Dyurso on Sunday afternoon on an area of three hectares. The fire area quickly expanded to 62 hectares due to strong winds and engulfed several recreation centers.

People were evacuated from them. Currently, there is risk of the fire’s further spread as it approaches the village of Dyurso. An emergency situation regime has been declared in the region.