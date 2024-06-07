Kiev intentionally strikes twice at Kherson Region village for more casualties — governor

GENICHESK, June 7. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled the village of Sadovoye in the Kherson Region twice on Friday, deliberately seeking extensive casualties, Governor Vladimir Saldo told reporters.

Earlier, the governor said 19 people had been killed and five more injured when a store was shelled in Sadovoye.

"After the first hit, people from neighboring houses ran out to help the victims, and after a short while a HIMARS missile hit. Two children are among the dead. The intentionally hit again, for more casualties," said Saldo.