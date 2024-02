PARIS, February 3. /TASS/. An unknown man attacked people with a knife at the Lyon train station in Paris, three people were injured, the BFMTV TV channel reported, citing the capital's police prefecture.

According to it, the attacker is in custody.

At least three people were injured, one of them seriously. The incident occurred at about 8:00 a.m. local time (7:00 a.m. GMT).

Train service at the station has been suspended due to the attack. Passengers are "advised to find alternative routes.".