Death toll in UAV attack in Belgorod reaches three — governor

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Death toll in a Ukrainian drone attack in Belgorod reaches three people, after rescuers recovered the body of a child from debris of a house, the region’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced.

"It’s a tragic morning for all of us. At night, preliminary, as a result of the fall of an unmanned aerial vehicle on the outskirts of Belgorod, two residential buildings were actually destroyed and several residential buildings and cars were damaged as a result of the explosion, but most importantly, three people were killed, one of them was small child," Gladkov wrote in his Telegram channel.

Two more people are in critical condition in intensive care after the Ukrainian drone attack. All necessary assistance is provided to them, doctors are doing everything to save the lives of the victims, the governor added.

According to Gladkov, the man injured as a result of the falling debris of the drone is in a coma - he has burns to the respiratory tract, upper and lower extremities. Doctors assess the condition of the wounded woman as serious; she has a broken leg and a concussion. Also, according to the head of the region, due to falling debris, one residential building was completely destroyed, two more were partially damaged, as well as three cars.

Earlier, Gladkov wrote that in the Belgorod region, an air defense system shot down an aircraft-type UAV on approach to the city. As a result of falling debris, a private residential building caught fire.