Kiev regime’s troops bombard DPR 32 times over past day, killing one

DONETSK, July 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops bombarded the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 32 times over the past day, the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes reported.

In the past 24 hours, the DPR mission registered Ukrainian shelling of six residential localities with the use of multiple launch rocket systems and 152mm and 155mm artillery guns.

"A man was reported killed in Yelenovka and another man was injured in Yasinovataya in the past day," the mission specified.

Also, six houses and two civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged in the attacks on the two above-mentioned localities, the mission added.

On the previous day, the DPR was shelled 56 times, or almost twice as often.