Water starts to recede in Aleshki, Golaya Pristan after Kakhovka HPP incident — official

GENICHESK, June 9. /TASS/. The water level has begun to drop in the towns of Aleshki and Golaya Pristan in the Kherson Region, where an uncontrolled discharge of water from the reservoir was triggered by the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant (HPP), Andrey Alekseenko, chairman of the Kherson Region government, wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

"The water level has just started to go down in Aleshki and Golaya Pristan. We are carrying on with the rescue operation there," Alekseenko wrote.