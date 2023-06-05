Fire at Smaznevo power station in Altai Territory put out

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. The fire at the Smaznevo power substation in the Altai Territory has been extinguished, the Russian emergencies ministry’s regional department said on Monday.

"As of 0:10 a.m. local time (8:10 p.m. Moscow time) the fire at the Smaznevo station was completely put out," it said.

According to earlier reports, the fire left three Altai Territory districts without power supplies. Later, Rosseti Sibiri, a power supply company, said that electricity supplies were resumed.

The local emergencies department said earlier that the fire was caused by the loss of pressure in the oil reservoir and consumed as area of 30 square meters. No one was hurt.