Kiev troops shelled DPR 48 times in past day, two civilians injured

DONETSK, May 20. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine carried out a total of 48 shelling attacks targeting the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) on Friday, in which two civilians were injured, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukrainian war crimes said early on Saturday.

According to the mission’s daily bulletin, posted on its official Telegram channel, the attacks involved a total of 171 munitions, including 152mm and 155mm artillery shells and MLRS rockets. Also, Kiev troops used MFOM rockets to scatter German-made AT2 anti-tank mines. Late on Friday, longer-range rockets were fired towards Mariupol, but their type was not specified.

The attacks also targeted Gorlovka, Donetsk, Makeyevka, Volnovakha and Vladimirovka.

A total of 13 houses and four civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged, the bulletin says.