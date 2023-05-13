Two people hospitalized after Lugansk shelling on Saturday according to preliminary data

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Two people have been taken to hospital after a missile attack on the settlement of Yubileiny of the Artyomovsk district of Lugansk, according to preliminary information, Darya Lantratova, a member of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, from the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), reported on Saturday.

"The second attack on Lugansk in less than 24 hours. Missiles attacked the settlement of Yubileiny of the Artyomovsk district of the city this morning. There are casualties, including among civilians," she wrote on her Telegram channel. "Preliminarily two people have been taken to hospital. The military say that the attacks used Storm Shadow cruise missiles," the senator added.

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Yubileiny at around 9:30 a.m. Witnesses said that the shelling caused a failure in power supply in houses, adding that the region’s emergencies services were working on the spot.