Ukrainian Armed Forces fire over 280 shells at DPR over day

DONETSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine fire 288 shelled at the settlements of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), killing two people and injuring ten others, according to the DPR Mission to the Joint Coordination and Control Center on Ukrainian war crimes.

According to the statement on the office's Telegram channel, 54 attacks were registered from the Grad MLRS, barreled artillery of 152 mm and 155 mm caliber.

Seven residential structures and one civilian infrastructure buiding were damaged.