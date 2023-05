MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. More than 120 buildings have been destroyed by wildfires in five residential communities in the Tyumen Region, the emergency services told TASS on Sunday.

"In the village of Rechkina and the Bogandinsky settlement as well as in three gardening cooperatives, 124 buildings were destroyed by spreading wildfires, it is being established how many of them are residential buildings," the source said adding that there were no casualties.