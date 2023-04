YEREVAN, April 23. /TASS/. One Armenian soldier as been killed as a result of shooting by Azerbaijani troops, the Armenian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"At about 11:50 a.m. (10:50 a.m. Moscow time) on April 23, according to preliminary data, an Armenian serviceman received a fatal wound by an enemy shot at the Armenian positions locate near Sotk," it said.