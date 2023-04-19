Hundreds evacuated from Uzelginsky mine, one rescued — emergencies service

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. A front loader unit caught fire in the Uzelginsky mine in the Chelyabinsk Region, causing 346 miners to have to evacuate, with one miner needing to be rescued from the burning shaft, the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"This afternoon, it was reported that a fire broke out at the mine’s front loader unit at a depth of 520 meters in the Uzelginsky mine, located four kilometers from Mezhozerny in the Verkhneuralsky Municipal District," the report said.

"There were 347 people in the mine, and 346 evacuated to the surface on their own. A worker (not injured) was found in the shaft where the loader unit was burning. He was lifted to the surface by fire rescue units," it said.

The Uchaly Mining and Metallurgical Combine, which owns the Uzelginsky mine in the Chelyabinsk Region, confirmed to TASS that there was a fire at the mine, adding that there were no casualties in the incident.

"Military mountain rescue units were involved in firefighting efforts. Employees working at the site have been taken to the surface. There are no casualties," the press service said.