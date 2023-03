MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force conducted an airstrike on Aleppo International Airport in the early hours of Wednesday, forcing it to suspend operations, the Al Arabiya television channel reported.

According to the report, four missiles were fired towards the airport. Explosions were heard in Aleppo and Latakia.

Previously, the Israeli air force struck the airport on March 7. As a result, the facility had to suspend its operations for a few days.