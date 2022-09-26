Putin deeply saddened by `inhumane’ terror attack on Izhevsk school — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is deeply saddened by today’s inhumane act of terror in a school in Izhevsk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president expressed his deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones, their children in this tragic incident, and wished the soonest recovery to those wounded in the inhumane terrorist attack," Peskov said.

"Putin is deeply saddened by the death of people, children in the terrorist attack on the school seemingly committed by a member of a neo-Nazi group," he added.

According to Peskov, the Russian leader has already held telephone conversations with Alexander Brechalov, the leader of Udmurtia where Izhevsk is located, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov who has already departed for Izhevsk.

"All the necessary instructions have been given, and Emergencies Ministry planes with teams of doctors, psychologists, neurosurgeons and other experts on board have already been dispatched to Izhevsk. All the necessary social issues will be solved," the presidential spokesman concluded.

School shooting in Izhevsk

According to the latest reports, the death toll in school shooting in Izhevsk has risen to 13, including seven children. The incident also left 21 people, including 14 kids, wounded.

On Monday morning, an unknown attacker opened fire in School 88 in Izhevsk, and committed suicide after the attack. The investigators said the man was wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava helmet. No documents were found on the criminal, who is currently being identified. A criminal case has been opened.