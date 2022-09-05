At least 8 people killed, about 15 wounded in blast near Russian embassy in Kabul — report

TEHRAN, September 5. /TASS/. At least eight people were killed in an explosion that took place near the Russian embassy in Kabul on Monday, the Al Jazeera television channel reported, citing an Afghan law enforcement source.

At least 15 people were wounded, according to the report.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the explosion killed two employees of the embassy. The ministry said an unidentified militant set off an explosive device near the entrance to the embassy’s consular department at 10:50 Kabul time.