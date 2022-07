MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. A leisure boat sank in the Volga River in Tatarstan, more than 30 people were saved, the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee’s transport investigation department said on Sunday.

"According to preliminary information, a leisure boat sank in the Volga River near Arakchino in the afternoon. The passengers (34 people) were saved," it said, adding the passengers were safely taken ashore.