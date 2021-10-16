Truck collides with two buses in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod, injuring 15

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. /TASS/. Prosecutors in the Nizhny Novgorod Region (some 400 km east of Moscow) are looking into an accident with a truck and two buses in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, which left 15 people injured, the prosecutors’ office told reporters on Saturday.

"Prosecutors’ office of the Nizhny Novgorod Region has set up an inquiry into the road accident which occurred today, on October 16, 2021 <…> in the city of Nizhny Novgorod. According to preliminary reports, 15 people have been injured and are receiving medical treatment," the press service said.

The regional traffic police told TASS that, according to immediate reports, a GAZ truck was pulling out from a side road but did not give way to traffic on the main road, and that resulted in its collision with a bus, which later crashed into another bus.