Sixteen wildfires break out in Russia’s Tyumen Region over 24 hours

TYUMEN, May 31. /TASS/. Fifteen forests and one landscape fire have broken out over the past 24 hours in the Tyumen Region, the regional crisis center reported on Monday.

"The fires that have emerged over the past 24 hours: 15 forest fires on the total area of 323.2 hectares; 1 landscape fire on the total area of 0.5 hectares. Over the past 24 hours, 5 forest fires on the total area of 34.4 hectares, 1 landscape fire on the total area of 0.5 hectares have been extinguished," the statement said.

The crisis center added that currently there are 23 forest fires, including the localized ones, underway and 2 landscape fires.

Earlier, Governor of the Tyumen Region Alexander Moor reported that the region had been documenting the most extensive wildfires over the past 10 years. Since May 11, the region has declared an emergency situation in the woods, they are off-limits. The region is experiencing anomalously hot weather for mid-May - up to 30 degrees Centigrade.

According to the crisis center, the fires are being extinguished by the Aerial Forest Protection Services, the Emergencies Ministry, the units of the Interior and Defense Ministries, Mi-26 and Mi-8 helicopters, and an Il-76 plane.