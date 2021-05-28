Vessel traffic via Bosporus halted due to tanker incident - TV

ANKARA, May 28. /TASS/. The vessel traffic via the Bosporus was halted on Friday because of an incident with an oil tanker, Haberturk TV Channel reports.

The 249-m long tanker was dead in the water and drifted towards the coast. A rescue vessel managed to stop the tanker 300 meters away from the shore.

The incident occurred with the crude oil tanker Rava, Turkey’s main department of coast security reports. According to the Vessel Finder web portal, the tanker under the flag of Croatia sailed from Novorossiysk to Cartagena.

Turkish authorities has not yet reported when the traffic via the Bosporus continues.