FSB nabs 14 members of Ukrainian radical group in southern Russia

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) apprehended 14 members of the Ukrainian youth radical group MKU in Saratov in southern Russia, the FSB press office told TASS on Friday.

"As part of a criminal probe opened under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 282.1 of Russia’s Criminal Code (‘Establishing an Extremist Group and Participating in an Extremist Group’), the Federal Security Service in interaction with the Interior Ministry and the Investigative Committee foiled the activity of a youth radical group coordinated from the territory of Ukraine that advocates the ideology of mass killings (MKU)," the press office said.

As a result, 14 members of the group were detained, the statement says.

The FSB seized a large amount of propagandistic extremist materials from the group, as well as knives, communications devices with instructions on making improvised explosives and firearms and also correspondence with the group’s mastermind from Ukraine about plotting violent actions, the press office said.

"The members of the group are making confessionary statements," the FSB said.

Following investigative measures, a measure of restraint will be chosen for the detainees. They face prison terms of six to ten years and two to six years, respectively.