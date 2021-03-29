Four injured, one killed in house gas blast in Russia’s Tatarstan

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. At least four people were injured and one died in a gas blast in a residential building in Zelenodolsk, in Russia’s Tatarstan Republic, in the Volga Federal District, the Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"Four injured people are receiving medical assistance. Another person died," the ministry said.

Works to clear the rubble are underway at the accident scene. According to a source in the emergencies services, no people are under the rubble.

On Monday, a gas blast struck a residential building in Tatarstan’s Zelenodolsk. According to preliminary data, seven flats on two floors were ruined. A total of 94 people have been evacuated, according to the source in the emergencies services.

A criminal case was opened after the explosion.