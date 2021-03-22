Three men detained in Khanty-Mansi area for plotting terrorist attack, says source

KHANTY-MANSIISK, March 22. /TASS/. Three men haven detained in the Khanty Mansi autonomous area on the suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack, a source in the local law enforcement said.

"Three local residents have been detained. A criminal case has been opened over preparations for a terrorist attack," the source said without elaborating.

All of the suspects are Russian citizens from the Surgut district, the source said.

TASS has obtained no official comments from the local offices of the Interior Ministry, Investigative Committee or federal security service FSB.