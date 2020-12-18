Man opens fire at police officers trying to detain him in Moscow Region - source

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. A man suspected of selling drugs has opened fire at police officers in the Moscow Region’s Yegoryevsk as they tried to detain him for questioning, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"In Yegoryevsk, two police officers tried to detain a man suspected of selling drugs. He <…> started running away from them, took out a pistol and started shooting at the police officers," the source said. According to him, one of the bullets struck the handcuffs of a police officer but didn’t cause any harm. "In the end, the criminal committed suicide," the source added.

The Moscow Region police office said that it was checking the report of the Yegoryevsk shooting.