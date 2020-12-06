Two killed, three injured as building crane falls down into Volga in Samara region

SAMARA, December 6. /TASS/. Two people died and three more were hurt when a building crane fell down from a bridge to the Volga River in the Samara region, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry’s Samara region department said on Sunday.

"The accident occurred near the village of Klimovka. A crawler crane fell down from a technological bridge into the Volga. Two men, born in 1967 and 1981, died. Three people were hurt," he said, adding that two of those hurt were taken to hospital.

Rescuers have surveyed the area. The search for the bodies of those killed is planned for Monday.