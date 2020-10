TASS, October 1. A 6.7-magnitude earthquake has been detected off the coast of the Kingdom of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday, the US Geological Survey reported.

According to the survey, the quake’s epicenter was located 64 km to the southeast of the town of Neiafu (with some 4,300 people living there), located on the Island of Vava’u at a depth of 10 km.

There has been no reports of tsunami warnings, injuries or damage to buildings.