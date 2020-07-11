Three injured in gas blast in Central Russia — emergencies ministry

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Three people were injured in a gas blast that rocked an apartment in a nine-storey residential building in the Central Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, the Russian emergencies ministry said on Saturday.

"A blast of gas-air mixture took place in an apartment on the sixth floor of a nine-storey <…> building. A fire ensued. Three people were injured, five rescued and 124 evacuated," the ministry said.

The blast damaged walls and panels separating the sixth and seventh floor. It also smashed out windows in two apartments and on the staircase.

A fire that broke out after the explosion spread to the area of 10 square meters.