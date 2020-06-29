Coronavirus lockdowns put the brakes on terrorist activity

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Covid-19 lockdowns and the ensuing pandemic-linked border closures weakened terrorist activity in Russia and CIS countries, Head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC) Andrey Novikov said in an interview with TASS.
"As the population started moving into self-isolation and borders between countries were closing, the level of terrorist activity had somewhat decreased. The reason is obvious - it became significantly more difficult for terrorists to move around, especially between countries, given that border control as well as disease control and prevention were heightened," the anti-terror center’s chief said.
He said that according to CIS intelligence analysts, terrorist groups shifted to an online mode. "Media centers were activated which combine the spread of terrorist and extremist ideology and the recruitment of new members," Novikov pointed out. He noted that intelligence services have also begun to diversify their activity. "Above all, they are linked to mobilization technologies to ensure public safety, to thwart the spread of unreliable information and any attempts to wreak panic and social tension," the official said.