Coronavirus lockdowns put the brakes on terrorist activity

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Covid-19 lockdowns and the ensuing pandemic-linked border closures weakened terrorist activity in Russia and CIS countries, Head of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Anti-Terrorism Center (ATC) Andrey Novikov said in an interview with TASS.

"As the population started moving into self-isolation and borders between countries were closing, the level of terrorist activity had somewhat decreased. The reason is obvious - it became significantly more difficult for terrorists to move around, especially between countries, given that border control as well as disease control and prevention were heightened," the anti-terror center’s chief said.