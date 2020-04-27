Fires in Chernobyl exclusion zone engulf around 20,000 hectares

KIEV, April 27. /TASS/. Fires in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant engulfed an area of around 20,000 hectares, Sergei Kalashnik, chief of Ukraine’s state agency for the management of the exclusion zone, said on Monday.

"The overall area of forests hit by the fire is around 20,000 hectares. We have not yet taken inventory of losses," he said, adding that according to preliminary estimates, about 10,000 hectares of forests were destroyed by fire.