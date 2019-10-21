Bear kills civil employee of Pacific Fleet in Kamchatka

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. An employee of the hydrographic service area of the Pacific Fleet in the Kamchatka Region was killed on October 19 after a bear had attacked him, the fleet’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"On October 19, two employees of the hydrographic service area of the Pacific Fleet were attacked by a bear. One hydrographer died at the scene as a result of the accident," the press service reported.

The second employee survived. He was rushed to the hospital with numerous injuries. The injured person was evacuated to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky’s hospital on a small missile ship that had been deployed to the gulf by the command of the armies and forces in Russia’s north-east. Nothing is threatening the man’s life now.

According to the Kamchatka Region’s government, an investigation is being carried out into the incident.

The Kamchatka Region government reported that the bear was shot down.

It is the fourth case of a human death in a bear’s attack in the Kamchatka Region since the beginning of the year.