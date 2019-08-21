Museum of Russian Icons founder among those killed in Greek helicopter crash

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The founder of the Moscow-based Museum of Russian Icons, patron of the arts Mikhail Abramov, was one of the two Russian nationals killed in Tuesday’s helicopter crash in Greece, the museum’s press service informed TASS on Wednesday.

"The founder of the Museum of Russian Icons has been killed [in the accident]," the press service reported.

The Russian Embassy in Greece earlier confirmed the death of two Russian citizens in a helicopter crash off the Greek island of Poros.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Russian Orthodox Church’s Expert Council for Church Art, Architecture and Restoration, Archpriest Leonid Kalinin, described Abramov as a person who was selflessly devoted to Russian culture and made a substantial contribution to preserving its cultural heritage.

"He was a fearless and wonderful person who created the world’s best private museum of Russian icons. The Expert Council for Church Art had been in touch with the museum’s founder for many years, always marveling at his will, open-mindedness and his vision of the future. He was a first-class arts patron capable of great feats for the sake of a noble goal," he told TASS.

Kalinin recalled that many of the so-called ‘suitcase’ icons smuggled abroad had returned to Russia thanks to Abramov. "Those icons were carefully restored and returned to Russia’s spiritual space," Kalinin noted.

Born in Moscow in 1963, Abramov began collecting icons in the 2000s. That was the only private collection of Byzantine and Old Russian Art in Russia that was transformed into a public museum, which later became a member of the International Council of Museums and the Union of Russia’s Museums.

In addition to museum-related activities, Abramov was also involved in a number of charity projects in Moscow. He helped build churches, fountains and provided assistance to veterans and orphanages. Abramov was awarded the UNESCO Five Continents medal and its accompanying diploma for his outstanding contribution to preserving historical heritage.