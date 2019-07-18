NPP in Russia's Tver to return to normal operation in 48 hours — Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The Kalinin Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) will start normal operations in two coming days, while the fourth power unit will be started in an hour or two, department director of the Russian Energy Ministry Evgeni Grabchak said on Thursday on the air with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"The plant is preparing to start these units. The fourth unit with the 1 GW capacity will be launched in the coming hour. Two more units, the second and the first one, will be most likely brought to the nominal capacity within two days, considering that certain maintenance procedures should be done," Grabchak said. "We expect the plant will be in the normal supervisory control mode of operation within two days," he added.

The outage in operation of the Kalinin NPP did not entail failures in power supplies to consumers, the official said. "The energy system has sufficient reserves. Therefore, we do not expect that our consumers will somehow feel the relevant process failure," he noted.

Transformer short-circuiting at the Kalinin NPP on Thursday morning resulted in a complete shutdown of two and a partial shutdown of another power unit of the power plant.

About Kalinin NPP

Kalinin NPP is a branch of Rosenergoatom Concern. The plant is located in the north of the Tver Region. The Kalinin NPP consists of four power units with water-cooled power reactors (VVER-1000) with the installed capacity of 1,000 MW each. The power unit No. 1 was launched in 1984, the power unit No. 2 in 1986, power units No. 3 and No. 4 - in 2004 and 2011, respectively.

In 2016, a short circuit occurred at the electrical equipment of power unit No. 3 of the Kalinin NPP during repair works. Two people were injured in the incident.