Russian finance minister says issue of lifting sanctions not discussed during visit to US

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has said that the issue of lifting sanctions against Russia was not discussed with the American side during his visit to the United States.

"This is not under consideration at the moment, we did not discuss it," he said in a commentary for the Yunashev Live Telegram channel.

The meeting between US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Siluanov took place on the sidelines of the session of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors held in Asheville, North Carolina, on August 31 and September 1.