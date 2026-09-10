Russia, China have huge potential for AI cooperation — deputy PM

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. Russia and China have enormous potential for cooperation in developing artificial intelligence and information technology, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said at the 7th Russian-Chinese Entrepreneurs Forum.

"There are enormous prospects for development [as part of Russia-China cooperation] in transport infrastructure and communications infrastructure. There is enormous potential for developing artificial intelligence and information technology," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he had seen firsthand China's extensive experience in this area during his visit to the city of Xiong'an. "I was impressed by the level of planning, the coordination of the urban environment, transport and engineering infrastructure, and the attention paid to the environment and people's quality of life. This is a good example that we definitely need to apply," he added.

Earlier, Khusnullin told reporters that Russia was studying China's experience in the construction sector. According to him, Chinese construction technologies could help accelerate the commissioning of facilities in Russia.