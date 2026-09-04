EEF participants sign 328 deals worth nearly $78.5 billion, envoy’s office says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. A total of 328 agreements worth over 6.8 trillion rubles (nearly $78.5 billion) have been signed at the 2026 Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), the press service of Yury Trutnev, Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, announced on Friday.

"A total of 328 agreements, contracts, memoranda, action plans, and roadmaps were signed during the forum. The cumulative value of the signed documents amounts to nearly 6 trillion 814 billion 693 million rubles," the statement said.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.