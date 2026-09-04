Russia's 2026 grain harvest tops 110 mln tonnes — minister

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia's grain harvest has surpassed 110 million tonnes so far in 2026, including 83.5 million tonnes of wheat, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut announced during an operational headquarters meeting on seasonal field works.

"About 70% of the grain and pulse harvested area has been threshed, and we have already gathered over 110 million tonnes of grain to date. This is 10.5 million tonnes more than on the same date last year. Wheat output has already reached 83.5 million tonnes," Lut said.

She noted that harvesting campaign is currently underway across all regions of the country. "We faced rather challenging conditions at the start. And, in fact, the harvesting itself is proceeding under difficult circumstances," the minister added.

Lut pointed out that, overall, the harvesting pace and crop yields for major commodities across the country are currently tracking ahead of last year's figures. "Thus, our domestic market is already fully secured with the required volumes of wheat and grains," the minister emphasized.