Russia channels 94% of its oil exports to friendly nations — Deputy PM Novak

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The bulk of Russia's oil exports now go to friendly countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum.

"The main value Russia offers the market, alongside its resources, is reliability. Even amid external pressure, Russia's fuel and energy sector fully meets its obligations, playing a stabilizing role in the global energy market. The best proof of this is the record expansion of our oil exports. Russia maintains the top spot among suppliers to China, with exports rising by 25% in the first seven months of this year. Overall, 94% of Russian oil exports are currently channeled to friendly nations," Novak said.

He noted that supply disruptions in the Middle East, fueled by the escalating military and political situation, also had an impact. "Under these conditions, Russian companies have once again proven to be guarantors of uninterrupted shipments on a long-term basis and at fair market prices," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.