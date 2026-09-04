Russia-China trade urges over 50-fold in 30 years, surpassing $200 bln — Rosneft CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Bilateral trade between Russia and China has increased more than 50-fold over the past 30 years and currently significantly exceeds $200 billion, said Igor Sechin, CEO of Rosneft and Executive Secretary of the Presidential Commission for Strategic Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Safety.

"Over 30 years, trade turnover between our countries has grown more than 50 times and currently significantly exceeds $200 billion. China is Russia's largest trading partner, accounting for 34% of its total trade," Sechin said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum, held on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He noted that timely decisions on constructing energy infrastructure enabled Russia to expand cooperation with China during a period of global turbulence. Sechin added that trade volume increased by 26% in the first seven months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

The Eastern Economic Forum took place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the Far Eastern Federal University campus. The main theme of the 2026 forum was "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." It was organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Government of the Russian Federation. TASS served as the general information partner.