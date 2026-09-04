Gazprom boosts gas supplies to Central Asia by nearly 70% in 2026

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Gazprom has increased its combined gas supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan by nearly 70% this year, CEO Alexey Miller said during a meeting ahead of Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Workers' Day.

"We are seeing strong results in Central Asia this year as well. We have increased our combined supplies to Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan by nearly 70%," Miller said.

Furthermore, Gazprom is in the final stages of launching the Kharasavey field on the Yamal Peninsula. "The gas infrastructure for the Chona group of fields is also ready for commissioning. This will undoubtedly propel our core production hubs--such as the Yamal and Yakutia centers--to new levels of productivity. This is particularly crucial given the rapid pace at which gas consumption is growing across our country," the Gazprom chief noted.