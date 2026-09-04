Foreign partners buying Russian gas will feel confident this winter — Gazprom CEO

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Foreign partners who work with Russian gas will feel confident this winter, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller said during a meeting held ahead of Russia's Oil and Gas Industry Workers' Day.

"Our foreign partners also feel confident--specifically, those foreign partners who work with Russian gas," Miller said.

In particular, Gazprom is successfully expanding cooperation with China. Gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline are setting new daily records this year, continuing the trend of previous years.

"And in January 2027--very soon, in just a few months--we will commission a new export gas pipeline to China, the 'Far Eastern' route. I would like to note that the work is proceeding strictly according to schedule and in full conformity with our contractual obligations," Miller noted.