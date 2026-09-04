Russia raises share of China's oil imports to record 23%

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia supplied 67 mln metric tons of oil to China in the first seven months of 2026, with its share of Chinese imports reaching a record 23%, Rosneft CEO and Executive Secretary of the Russian Presidential Commission on the Strategy for the Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector Igor Sechin said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that Russian oil supplies to China rose 25% over the period. "Russia remains the leading supplier to China, with exports rising 25% in the first seven months of this year," he said.

According to Sechin, Russia has been China's largest oil exporter for four years, with annual supplies exceeding 100 mln metric tons. "In the first seven months of this year, 67 mln metric tons of oil were supplied, with our share of Chinese imports reaching a record 23%," the Rosneft CEO said at the Russia-China Energy Business Forum held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum.

Russia also became China's largest gas supplier in 2024 and continues to increase supplies, Sechin noted. He estimated that Russia accounted for 30% of China's natural gas supplies in 2025, including 47% of pipeline gas imports and 14% of liquefied natural gas imports.